BBC Sport - France 25-20 England: Stuart Lancaster has selection headaches

England head coach Stuart Lancaster describes his side's late fightback in Saturday's 25-20 defeat by France as "too little, too late", and says there are "possible question marks" over his final World Cup squad.

Despite late tries from Danny Cipriani and Jonathan Joseph, England were second best as France put in an impressive display in Paris.

Lancaster must announce his final squad by 31 August before their World Cup opener against Fiji on 18 September at Twickenham.

Watch highlights of France v England on the BBC iPlayer.

