BBC Sport - France 25-20 England: Stuart Lancaster has selection headaches
Lancaster has selection headaches
- From the section English Rugby
England head coach Stuart Lancaster describes his side's late fightback in Saturday's 25-20 defeat by France as "too little, too late", and says there are "possible question marks" over his final World Cup squad.
Despite late tries from Danny Cipriani and Jonathan Joseph, England were second best as France put in an impressive display in Paris.
Lancaster must announce his final squad by 31 August before their World Cup opener against Fiji on 18 September at Twickenham.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired