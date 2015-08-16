Former England international Jeremy Guscott tells presenter John Inverdale who he would pick in his ideal England World Cup squad.

BBC analyst Guscott was speaking after England survived a pounding up front to beat France 19-14 in their opening World Cup warm-up game at Twickenham.

Lancaster's final 31-man squad has to be named by 31 August, with the World Cup starting on 18 September when England play Fiji at Twickenham.