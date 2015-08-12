World Cup 2015: Wales will not reach last eight - Will Greenwood

Wales lost on their last visit to Twickenham but have won there twice in the previous five meetings

Former England World Cup-winner Will Greenwood believes Wales will not progress from their World Cup group.

Wales will face England and Australia in Twickenham in Group A, with the top two making it into the quarter-finals.

Greenwood, who won the Cup in 2003, says home advantage will be a deciding factor in England's favour and Australia will be too strong for Wales.

"I really don't think people can underestimate Twickenham," Greenwood told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"If the England-Wales game was at the Millennium Stadium I'd probably sit on a well-worn fence with a load of people, but I just think Twickenham makes that difference.

"I genuinely believe England will make the semi-finals."

What does the recent record suggest?

Wales lost 18-29 on their last visit to Twickenham in 2014, having won 19-12 in 2012 on their way to a second Grand Slam under Warren Gatland.

Their previous victory was back in 2008, in Gatland's first game in charge, which ended a run of 20 years without success at England's home.

Will Greenwood says Wales have the edge over England in experience but will not win at Twickenham

Australia will arrive as newly-crowned Rugby Championship winners and have not lost in 10 games to Wales. The other teams in the group are Fiji and Uruguay.

"I've always felt Wales won't get out of this group," Greenwood said. "I've always believed it's England and Australia that would get out of this group.

"It's thee and a half years since Wales won at Twickenham. We [England] haven't lost to a northern hemisphere side in Twickenham since 2012 and we're okay playing Australia."

Will Sam Burgess make the cut?

England will play the first of three warm-up games against France on Saturday, with rugby league convert Sam Burgess set to make his England debut at centre.

Burgess, 26, started his union career in midfield for Bath before switching to the back-row.

Former centre Greenwood, who won 55 England caps and played two Tests for the Lions, believes Burgess is unlikely to make the final 31-man cut in Stuart Lancaster's squad.

"When he was playing centre for Bath he just looked a fraction unsure," Greenwood said.

"He just needs to relax and I think he's had time in this [training] camp to show that and that's why he's still in that 39.

"In reality I think Burgess, [Billy] Twelvetrees and [Henry] Slade are going for one spot between them, because [Luther] Barrett and [Jonathan] Joseph are nailed on [to be selected].

"I think Luther Burrell has done enough over the past two years to get that third centre spot."

Wales, who lost their opening warm-up match to Ireland on Saturday, are expected to trim their training squad down to between 36 and 38 players on Thursday.