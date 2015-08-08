Rugby Championship: Australia 27-19 New Zealand

Australia had not won the Rugby Championship since 2011
Australia: (3) 27
Tries: Kepu, Ashley-Cooper, White Pens: Giteau, White Cons: Giteau 2, White
New Zealand: (6) 19
Tries: Milner-Skudder 2 Pens: Carter 3

Nic White's late scoring burst gave Australia victory over New Zealand to claim the Rugby Championship in Sydney.

The scrum-half came off the bench, kicked a penalty and converted his own try as the Wallabies beat the All Blacks for the first time since 2011.

Prop Sekope Kepu and winger Adam Ashley-Cooper also crossed for the Australians with Nehe Milner-Skudder scoring twice on his New Zealand debut.

The All Blacks led 19-17 with 11 minutes left before White took control.

Victory gives Michael Cheika's side a boost before next weekend's Bledisloe Cup decider at Eden Park, as well as the forthcoming World Cup.

Dan Carter kicked New Zealand into a 6-3 lead in the first-half, with Matt Giteau responding for the Wallabies.

Aaron Smith's sin-bin started the second-half drama, and Australia capitalised on the extra man as Kepu danced over for his first Test try - to make amends for his early yellow card.

Carter's third kick of the game made it 10-9 and it saw the All Blacks fly-half become the first person in Test rugby union history to reach 1,500 points.

With Nick Phipps in the bin, Milner-Skudder raced over to put the Kiwis ahead again but Ashley-Cooper restored Australia's lead when he snuck in to score in the corner, and Giteau converted.

Winger Milner-Skudder scrambled over for his second to make it 19-17, but Carter missed his second conversion, and White stole the glory to win it late on for the Wallabies.

LINE-UPS

Australia: Folau, Ashley-Cooper, Kuridrani, Giteau, Mitchell, Foley, Phipps, Sio, Moore, Kepu, Mumm, Horwill, Fardy, Hooper, Pocock.

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Slipper, Holmes, Skelton, McCalman, White, Toomua, Beale.

New Zealand: B Smith, Milner-Skudder, C Smith, Williams, Savea, Carter, A Smith, Woodcock, Coles, O Franks, Retallick, Romano, Kaino, McCaw, Read.

Replacements: Taylor, B Franks, Laulala, Whitelock, Cane, Perenara, Barrett, Fekitoa.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU)

