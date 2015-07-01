Plymouth Albion sign Cornwall's Billy Searle and Robin Wedlake

Searle played at full-back for Cornwall this summer but has been signed predominantly as a fly-half

Plymouth Albion have signed Cornwall's County Championship-winning pair Billy Searle and Robin Wedlake.

The duo played in the Twickenham final in May, with Albion head coach Graham Dawe taking charge of the side.

Searle, 19, joins from Launceston and is set to play fly-half, while winger Wedlake, 20, arrives from Redruth.

"To be given the opportunity to become a professional rugby player is the natural next step for me," Searle told the club website.

"I got on well with Graham Dawe when I was playing for Cornwall and I'm confident I have the ability to play National One rugby."

The players have joined Cornwall team-mate Matt Shepherd in making the move to Brickfields.

Wedlake scored the decisive try against Hertfordshire in the semi-final of the County Championship.

"It must be the dream of most rugby players to be given the opportunity to play the game professionally and train full time," Wedlake added.

Dawe hopes to confirm more additions to his squad in the next few days, having also signed Tom Bedford, Nile Dacres and Jon Dawe this summer.