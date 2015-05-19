Wasps: Seven players sign new contracts with Premiership club

Wasps flanker Ashley Johnson has also performed the role of emergency hooker for the club

Wasps have signed up four key players on new contracts - centre Elliot Daly, scrum-half Joe Simpson and forwards Ashley Johnson and Matt Mullan.

Three of their up-and-coming players, Sam Jones, Thomas Young and Will Rowlands, have also earned new deals.

Vice captain Mullan, 28 and Academy products Simpson, 26, and Daly, 22, are contenders to be included in England's provisional 45-man pre-World Cup squad.

"It's an exciting time for me personally," said Simpson.

"I feel I am playing the best rugby of my life and I feel Wasps are playing the most exciting rugby I can remember since I've been a member of the first team."

Simpson had a mixed end to the campaign, being voted Premiership Player of the month for April, only to then be sidelined for eight weeks with a knee injury, which would rule him out of any summer tour matches.

Daly added: "I didn't look anywhere else. When I got the contract offer I wanted to sign it straight away."

Wasps qualify for Europe again Wasps finished sixth in the final Premiership table, earning a place in the European Champions Cup - the club's first top six finish since 2009 Wasps' tally of four Premiership play-off final victories at Twickenham (last one in 2008) is second only to Leicester Tigers (five)

Hooker Mullan revealed: "I still had a year left on my contract but I re-signed early as I was really keen to be involved. The club is moving in a really exciting direction after the off-field changes this season, moving to the Ricoh Arena, and the performances on the field have reflected that."

Back row forward Johnson, who has won three South Africa caps, added: "When I was offered a new contract, it was a no brainer. I am loving playing for Wasps."

"Ashley, Elliot, Joe and Matt have been outstanding all season, as is reflected in numerous award nominations," said director of rugby Dai Young. "They've played a huge part in helping to drive this club up the table to a top six finish. I really hope they get the call-ups to their international squads that their performances this season deserve.

"Sam Jones has struggled a bit with injury, but he has always made a huge impact whenever he has been part of the squad and I think we will see the best of him next season.

"Will Rowlands is also a player to keep an eye on. He is very talented and an intelligent player, who will continue to learn a lot from Joe Launchbury, Bradley Davies, James Gaskell and Kearnan Myall.

"I've also been really pleased with how Thomas Young has taken his opportunities whenever he has started or come off the bench this season and he has certainly made his presence felt."