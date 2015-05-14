BBC Sport - Leicester Tigers: Ed Slater's focus helped return from injury

Tigers focus helped Slater return

Leicester Tigers lock Ed Slater says his quicker-than-expected return from knee surgery was partly driven by a desire to prove people wrong.

The Tigers captain, 26, was expected to miss the entire season after being injured playing for England last summer.

But he played in the win over Wasps last weekend and could be involved on Saturday when Leicester seek to secure a Premiership play-off place by beating local rivals Northampton.

"I was completely focused about getting on the pitch again this season," Slater told BBC East Midlands Today. "It's been a long, long slog but I have had a lot of help."

Top videos

Video

Tigers focus helped Slater return

Video

I'll play Wimbledon if I'm competitive - Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The last time England played Belgium at a World Cup

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Bye bye Germany, merry Mexicans & Harry Kane's lookalike?

Video

Best shots as England batsmen dominate Australia

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Costa Rica score as every nation finds the back of the net

Video

Highlights: Serbia 0-2 Brazil

Video

Paulinho lob gives Brazil lead

Video

Watch: Swiss keeper scores own goal from penalty

Video

Highlights: Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica

Video

Highlights: South Korea 2-0 Germany

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-3 Sweden

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired