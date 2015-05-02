Jamie Roberts: Wales centre agrees Harlequins terms

Wales centre Jamie Roberts joined Racing Metro from Cardiff Blues in June 2013

Wales centre Jamie Roberts has agreed to join Harlequins after the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

To complete the move, Roberts must first be released by French Top 14 club Racing Metro, where he has a contract until June 2016.

The 28-year-old British and Irish Lion will have rejected the chance of returning to Wales with former team Cardiff Blues, who he left in 2013.

Quins boss Conor O'Shea said in April the signing would be a "big statement".

During the Six Nations Roberts admitted to being unsure where his long-term future lies, prompting Racing to underline the duration of his deal in March.

Had he opted to return to Wales, Blues would have had first refusal on Roberts's services under a Welsh Rugby Union agreement with the nation's four regions.

Gareth Llewellyn, a former Wales and Quins lock, says the Aviva Premiership club can offer Roberts the chance to play at the "highest level".

And legendary Wales full-back JPR Williams said this week that Roberts would be "a fool" to rejoin Blues.