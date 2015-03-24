Dougie Hall to retire as Jon Welsh & Shade Munro leave Glasgow

Dougie Hall is calling time on his playing career

Glasgow Warriors hooker Dougie Hall will retire from rugby at the end of the season, when prop Jon Welsh and assistant coach Shade Munro also leave.

Hall, 34, has been with the Warriors since 2007, having joined from Edinburgh, and won 42 Scotland caps between 2003 and 2011.

Welsh, 28, joined Glasgow a year after Hall and will join Newcastle Falcons next season.

Munro will bring a 12-year coaching spell with the club to an end.

Hall, who started with Glasgow before breaking through with Edinburgh, has made over 100 appearances for the Warriors and featured in last year's Pro12 final defeat by Leinster.

He will move into a career in financial services.

"I've really enjoyed my time as a professional rugby player," he said.

"To see the club progress as much as it has done over the last eight years and to have been a part of that has been fantastic.

Welsh has four Scotland caps

"It's great to be able to finish my career at the same club where it all began.

"I look forward to supporting the Warriors from the stands and seeing Glasgow become the top team in Europe."

Welsh too has amassed more than a century of Warriors appearances.

"Since turning professional I've only ever played for the Warriors and I feel I've really improved as a player over the last seven years," said Welsh.

"I've really enjoyed my time at Glasgow and I've made a lot of good friends, but I'm excited about this new challenge of playing in the Premiership with Newcastle Falcons.

"I hope to finish the season on a high, before leaving in the summer."

Forwards coach and former Scotland international Munro has worked under former head coaches Hugh Campbell and Sean Lineen as well as incumbent Gregor Townsend.

Munro has worked under three Warriors head coaches

He also served as part of Scotland's coaching team in 2006.

"I've really enjoyed my time at the club and being part of something very special," he said.

"I've witnessed the club growing and developing into one of the top sides in Europe, now regularly competing for the Pro12 title and that is something I'm extremely proud of.

"With five games to go we've put ourselves in a good position in the league, but there is still a lot of rugby to be played and I believe we can go one step better than last season."

Reflecting on the impending departures, Townsend said: "The club continues to evolve and it was a very tough decision to move on without Shade, but we wish him all the best when he leaves us at the end of the season.

"Dougie has left a legacy at Glasgow and we wish him all the best in his new career, when he leaves us in the summer.

"Jon has been a fantastic servant for the club over the last seven years and is a popular figure with our squad and supporters."