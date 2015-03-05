London Welsh: Matthew Ferguson says morale is the 'same story'

London Welsh currently have a points difference of -583

London Welsh assistant coach Matthew Ferguson has said that morale in the squad is the "same story" after their 16th straight Premiership defeat.

The Exiles have lost every game this season, conceding 726 points in the process and sit bottom of the table.

The latest defeat was a chastening 50-12 reverse to London Irish on Saturday.

"If we're not at the races at this level we get what we deserve - and that's what happened against a very clinical Irish side," said Ferguson.

He continued to BBC Radio Oxford: "Morale-wise it's the same story. It's no different from any of the other losses where we feel we've under-performed and let ourselves down.

"It wouldn't really matter if we were playing the All Blacks, if you're going to give teams those starts."

London Welsh were promoted from the Championship last season, beating Bristol in a two-legged play-off final.

However, Justin Burnell's side have endured a torrid first season back in English rugby's top flight and are on course to go straight back down as, statistically speaking, the Premiership's worst-ever side.

"We know we can cause teams problems with our backline and we can defend - what we've not done is piece all those things together," added Ferguson.