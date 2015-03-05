NG Dragons sign Wasps' Ed Jackson and Charlie Davies

Ed Jackson made 18 appearances for Wasps during the 2013-14 season, scoring two tries

Newport Gwent Dragons have signed Wasps back-rower Ed Jackson and scrum-half Charlie Davies.

The pair have signed long-term contracts and will move to Rodney Parade in the summer.

Jackson, 24, worked with Dragons director of rugby Lyn Jones during their time together at London Welsh.

"I'm delighted both have committed to us, they will be two good signings which will increase the ability of our squad in World Cup year," said Jones.

"Kingsley [Jones, Dragons head coach] and I have worked closely with Ed Jackson and we know how good he can be."

Jackson previously played for Bath, where he captained England at under-16 and under-18 level.

Charlie Davies has vied with England's Joe Simpson for the scrum-half role at Wasps

He has made seven appearances for Wasps this season, while Davies has made 11.

Davies, who qualifies to play for Wales, began his professional career with Nottingham and had a brief spell with French Top 14 side Stade Francais.

"He has always played to a high standard for Wasps since his return from Stade Francais," added Jones.

"His roots are in Porthcawl and will prove to be an exciting signing as he joins forces with Sarel Pretorius and Luc Jones for the number nine shirt next season."