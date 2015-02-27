Guernsey RFC to blame for poor league position

Jordan Reynolds guided Guernsey to promotion to National Three London in 2012

Guernsey head coach Jordan Reynolds says his side's position at the foot of National Three London is down to the club not having a strong enough squad.

The island side are with six games left this season, having been hit by a number of injuries throughout the season.

"It's the club's fault," Reynolds told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"We've got to take responsibility of not having a big enough squad to pick from," he added.

Guernsey lost 23-14 at leaders Bury St Edmunds last week and face a huge game against fellow strugglers Westcliff at Footes Lane.

Bottom of National Three London & South East Position Team Points 10 Amersham & Chiltern 34 11 Westcliff 32 12 Tring 29 13 CS Rugby 1863 29 14 Guernsey 27

"We have four home games against two away. They're achievable wins, but there doesn't seem to be anything you can go by this year," Reynolds added.

"Hopefully we can pick up those four wins and maybe an away win and keep in National Three next year.

"It's going to be tough, six games to go, mathematically we could drop this game and win the rest, but I think if we lose this week we're pretty much done and dusted.

"We have to win this weekend and it's going to come down as one of the biggest games we've had in a long, long time."