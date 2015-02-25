Six Nations 2015: Wales' Rhys Webb ready to be France target

Rhys Webb made his debut for Wales against Italy in the 2012 Six Nations

Six Nations 2015: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France Date: 28 February, 2015 Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, HD, Red Button, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra, online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV.

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb says he will relish being a marked man when they face France in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Webb, 26, is the top-scoring scrum-half in Europe this season, with nine tries for Ospreys and four for Wales.

Asked if France will pay him particularly close attention, Webb joked: "They can try to, yeah."

He added: "If they're all going to keep an eye on me, then it's going to open holes for other players in the team."

Webb has scored a try in each of Wales' Six Nations matches this year, the opening defeat by England and the 26-23 win over Scotland.

He also touched down in the autumn Tests against Australia and New Zealand.

"I'm happy to keep scoring. I'm just in the right place at the right time," said Webb.

"Hopefully it will be nice to pick one up this weekend, but I'm happy to put the boys into holes as well."

Webb made his first start for Wales against France during the 2014 Six Nations.

Wales were convincing winners on that occasion, triumphing 27-6 at the Millennium Stadium.

Coach Warren Gatland explains his selection for France and says Roger Lewis' departure will "probably" affect his future.

France have one win and one defeat from their two matches in this year's competition, and Webb expects a tough encounter in Paris.

"The French are obviously a top quality side. They've got some exciting backs and a big pack, so you've got to be alert at all times," he added.

"Depending with who they go with. Morgan Parra's a world-class scrum-half and I think he'll get the nod to start, then you've got the Toulon guy [Sebastien Tillous-Borde] who takes it on himself and backs his physicality.

"They've got the ability to keep it tight, but they can turn a switch and chuck the ball around.

"I know we haven't seen it yet [in this Six Nations], but they can be very dangerous when they do do it, so we have to prepare for both."

Rhys Webb expects Wales team-mate Dan Biggar to cope with the threat of France's Mathieu Bastareaud (left)

A feature of France's playing style in the defeat by Ireland was the direct running of their huge centre Mathieu Bastareaud.

The Toulon man targeted Irish fly-half Jonny Sexton in particular, but Webb believes Wales 10 Dan Biggar can cope with such a physical threat.

Webb said: "In the autumn and the Six Nations, a lot of teams have targeted him [Biggar], but I don't think they come much bigger than the big South Africans who ran down his channel [in November].

"He stopped them dead there so, if that's what they want to do, then there we are."