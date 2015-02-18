Glasgow Warriors: Italian Simone Favaro agrees two year contract

Simone Favaro has made 23 appearances for Italy

Italian international flanker Simone Favaro will join Glasgow Warriors on a two-year contract in the summer.

The 26-year-old will move to Gregor Townsend's Warriors from their Pro12 rivals Treviso.

Favaro has played 23 times for his country and has made 35 appearances for his current club.

"Glasgow Warriors are one of the top sides in the Guiness Pro12 and have performed well in Europe this season," Favaro told the Glasgow website.

And he added: "I'm very excited about this opportunity to play overseas. I've played in Italy all of my career, so this is a new challenge for me.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend has welcomed the capture of Italian Simone Favaro

"I believe I can become an even better player working with the coaches in Glasgow and I'm looking forward to continuing my development in Scotland when I move there in the summer.

"At the moment my focus is on playing for my country in the RBS Six Nations and then helping Benetton Treviso finish as high up the league as possible."

Warriors head coach Townsend added: "Simone is an excellent signing for the club and he'll add more depth and competition for places in the back-row.

"He is a very committed player who tackles low and competes hard for ball in contact.

"I believe he will develop further within our environment and with the ability of playing at either 6 or 7, he's going to increase our options in the back-row."

Favaro, who scored his first international try in a 24-13 win over Samoa last November, is in the Italy squad for the RBS Six Nations.

The Italians' next Six Nations match is against Scotland at Murrayfield on 28 February.