George North: Wales wing could play for Northampton at Bath

George North has played 15 times this season for his Premiership club Northampton Saints

Northampton boss Jim Mallinder has said he would have no concerns over using George North against Bath this weekend.

The winger was left out of the Wales squad for Sunday's Six Nations win over Scotland, after taking two blows to the head against England the week before.

North passed all tests for concussion before the Scotland game but was granted an "extended recovery period".

"I think he's playing really well for us, so I'm very happy," Mallinder told BBC Radio 5 live.

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations Catch-Up: Biggest hits & the funniest moments from week two

"He has taken a knock but I believe he has passed all of his tests and come through fine and he's fit and raring to go."

North was hit on the head twice in last week's defeat by England and head coach Warren Gatland gave the 46-time capped back an extended rest period in light of a concussion suffered in the autumn.

But, with Wales not back in Six Nations action until Saturday, 28 February, Premiership leaders Saints will consider using North in their game at second-placed Bath.

"Generally, those players who are involved with international teams don't play next week," said Mallinder.

"But those who aren't become available for selection - and that applies to the English and Welsh players."