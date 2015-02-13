Six Nations: Adam Jones not considered by Wales after Lee blow

Samson Lee's replacement Aaron Jarvis (right) played for England Under-16 and 19s but qualifies for Wales via a grandmother

Attack coach Rob Howley says Wales did not consider calling retired prop Adam Jones to solve their front row crisis.

Tight-head Samson Lee, 22, was concussed in the defeat by England and been replaced by Aaron Jarvis for Sunday's trip to Scotland.

"We respect players' decisions and Adam has retired from international rugby," said Howley.

"If Adam had made the call to Warren, I'm not too sure, but I'm unaware of that."

Lee suffered his concussion in the Six Nations opener at Millennium Stadium, but had been included in the starting XV subject to him successfully passing the sport's return-to-play protocol.

However, he failed to do so and misses the chance to win an 11th cap.

"It's disappointing to lose a player of Samson's ability at this late stage," said Howley.

"We feel for Samson, as coaches do, but it's important now that we move on and look forward to the opportunity it presents to both Scott [Andrews] and Aaron."

Wales in the 2015 Six Nations Friday, 6 February: Wales 16-21 England Sunday, 15 February: v Scotland, Murrayfield Saturday, 28 February: v France, Paris Saturday, 14 March: v Ireland, Cardiff Saturday, 21 March :v Italy, Rome

Ospreys prop Jarvis will win his seventh cap against the Scots who also make a change in their front row with Geoff Cross coming in for Euan Murray, who does not play on Sundays for faith reasons.

Fellow front rower Scott Andrews meanwhile has been promoted to the Welsh bench for the match at Murrayfield.

Despite making just a handful of appearances for Cardiff Blues this season, Howley is confident Andrews will do well if called upon.

"We are confident in him. He's a ball-playing prop. He's got great hands, great footwork.

"Obviously the crux of being a prop is scrum and line-out and that's going to be a key area up in Scotland.

"It's something which they've certainly improved on in terms of their set piece and their ability to contest at opposition scrum and line-out.

"Of course we would have liked Scott to have probably a little bit more rugby under his belt.

"But that hasn't been the case, so it's something Scott will look forward to when he's given that opportunity."

Geoff Cross (left) replaces Euan Murray (right) in the Scotland front row to face Wales on Sunday

TEAMS

Wales: L Halfpenny (Toulon); A Cuthbert (Cardiff Blues), J Davies (ASM Clermont Auvergne), J Roberts (Racing Metro), L Williams (Scarlets); D Biggar (Ospreys), R Webb (Ospreys); G Jenkins (Cardiff Blues), R Hibbard (Gloucester), A Jarvis (Ospreys); J Ball (Scarlets), A-W Jones (Ospreys); D Lydiate (Ospreys), S Warburton (Cardiff Blues, captain), T Faletau (Newport Gwent Dragons).

Replacements: S Baldwin (Ospreys), P James (Bath Rugby), S Andrews (Cardiff Blues), L Charteris (Racing Metro), J Tipuric (Ospreys), M Phillips (Racing Metro), R Priestland (Scarlets), S Williams (Scarlets).

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors); Sean Lamont (Glasgow Warriors), Mark Bennett (Glasgow Warriors), Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors), Tim Visser (Edinburgh Rugby); Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors), Greig Laidlaw (Gloucester, CAPT); Alasdair Dickinson (Edinburgh Rugby), Ross Ford (Edinburgh Rugby), Geoff Cross (London Irish), Richie Gray (Castres), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Cowan (London Irish) Johnnie Beattie (Castres).

Replacements: Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Gordon Reid (Glasgow Warriors), Jon Welsh (Glasgow Warriors), Jim Hamilton (Saracens), Alasdair Strokosch (USA Perpignan), Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Edinburgh Rugby), Greig Tonks (Edinburgh Rugby), Matt Scott (Edinburgh Rugby).