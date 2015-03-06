Worcester 29-8 Plymouth: Warriors claim 23rd straight victory

Worcester centre Stelling has now run in 14 tries for the Warriors this season

Worcester Warriors stretched their winning run to 23 matches as they eased to a bonus-point victory over Plymouth Albion at Sixways.

Dean Ryan's side led only 7-3 at half-time, thanks to Charlie Mulchrone's converted try.

Albion centre Ben Woods' early second half try then put the visitors ahead.

But second-half tries from Chris Pennell, Max Stelling and Ben Howard maintained Worcester's one-point lead at the top of the Championship.

Andy Symons also kicked a second-half penalty, as well as his three conversions, while Plymouth's first-half points came from a Declan Cusack penalty.

Warriors had been temporarily knocked off the top of the Championship by Bristol's thumping eight-try 51-17 win over Nottingham on Friday night.

But, with five games of the league campaign to go before the play-offs kick in, Worcester hold the edge, having rallied well since losing at Bristol on the opening weekend of the season.

Worcester: Pennell; Howard, Stelling, Symons, Vuna; Mills, Mulchrone; Rapava Ruskin, Creevy, Schonert, Williams, Thomas, Senatore, Lewis, van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Annett, Daniels, O'Shea, Cox, Arr, Mieres, Smith.

Plymouth Albion: Rayner; Arnott, Woods, Howley-Berridge, Henry; Cusack (capt), Davies; Fidler, Stagg, Tiedemann, Patrick, Hicks, Grace, Simmonds, Grieve.

Replacements: Matavesi, Heard, Chapman, Jubb, Kohler, Setter, Foley.