BBC Sport - Skipper Paul O'Connell looks for Ireland to improve

Ireland captain Paul O'Connell believes his side have plenty of room for improvement following their 26-3 Six Nations win over Italy at Stadio Olimpico.

"We're happy with the result but I'm disappointed and frustrated with some aspects of our game," said O'Connell.

"We fixed it a bit in the second half, spent a lot of time in their half of the pitch and eventually broke them down," he added.

