BBC Sport - Skipper Paul O'Connell looks for Ireland to improve
O'Connell wants Ireland to improve
- From the section Rugby Union
Ireland captain Paul O'Connell believes his side have plenty of room for improvement following their 26-3 Six Nations win over Italy at Stadio Olimpico.
"We're happy with the result but I'm disappointed and frustrated with some aspects of our game," said O'Connell.
"We fixed it a bit in the second half, spent a lot of time in their half of the pitch and eventually broke them down," he added.
