Six Nations 2015: Wales U20 21-15 England U20

Trouble flares between Rory Thornton (right) of Wales and Kieran Treadwell (left)

Wales U20 (11) 21 Tries: Belcher, Phillips Con: D Jones Pens: D Jones 3 England U20 (12) 15 Tries: Chisholm, Marchant Con: Jennings Pen: Jennings

Wales Under-20 beat their English junior Six Nations counterparts in a pulsating encounter at Colwyn Bay.

Home fly-half Dan Jones kicked the game's first points and added a second penalty after stand-off Rory Jennings went over for England.

Centre Joe Marchant added a second England try before hooker Liam Belcher touched down for Wales.

Flanker Tom Phillips crossed for Wales' second try. Jones converted and Wales held out after Jennings' penalty.

Visiting forwards Charlie Beckett, Kieran Tredwell and Paul Hill were sin-binned.

Treadwell and Hill's punishments overlapped by six minutes in which England were down to 13 men. from the 49th minute.

The hosts had centre Garyn Smith sin-binned in the 75th minute, but they held out.

Wales Under-20: Dafydd Howells (Ospreys); Joshua Adams (Scarlets), Barney Nightingale (Dragons), Garyn Smith (Blues), Rhys Williams (Leicester Tigers); Dan Jones (Scarlets), Tom Williams (Blues); Luke Garrett (Dragons), Liam Belcher (Blues), Dillon Lewis (Blues), Joe Davies (Dragons), Rory Thornton (capt, Ospreys), Tom Phillips (Scarlets), Harrison Keddie (Dragons), Ollie Griffiths (Dragons).

Replacements: Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Keagan Bale (Dragons), Joe Jones (Blues), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Jordan Viggers (Blues), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), James Whittingham (Blues), Owen Watkin (Ospreys).

England Under-20: Piers O'Conor; George Perkins, Joe Marchant, Max Clark, Howard Packman, Rory Jennings; Stuart Townsend, Ellis Genge, Jack Walker, Paul Hill, Kieran Treadwell, Charlie Ewels, Charlie Beckett, Will Owen, James Chisholm.

Replacements: Jake Farnworth, Seb Adeniran-Olule, Ciaran Parker, Joe Batley, Josh Bainbridge, James Mitchell, Tom Morton, Tom Fowlie.