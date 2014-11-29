Wales 12-6 South Africa: Win one of best moments - Sam Warburton

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Wales 12-6 South Africa

Wales captain Sam Warburton has described his side's 12-6 win over South Africa as "right up there with my best achievement in a Welsh shirt".

Leigh Halfpenny kicked all 12 points in Wales' second win over the Springboks.

Warburton, who has helped Wales to two Grand Slams and another Six Nations crown, said: "You definitely get out what you put in and that was the case.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sam Warburton hails 'amazing' victory

"We've been desperate to do this. This is right up there with my best achievement in a Welsh shirt."

Man-of-the-match Dan Biggar, the Wales fly-half, added: "It's amazing. All those narrow defeats and everything, but this is what makes it worth it.

"We always seem to do it the hard way but the main thing is we crossed the line."

Before Saturday's success, Wales coach Warren Gatland had only overseen one win in 27 against major southern hemisphere nations.

The New Zealander hailed his side's efforts, saying: "I thought our fitness was excellent, we didn't fall off anything.

"There are still things we have to work on, but we got the win and we desperately needed it."

Wing Alex Cuthbert said: "We go into every game expecting to win and obviously when we come up short, as we have a number of times, it starts getting frustrating.

"And I think today we've proved that we are up there with one of the top teams and on our day, today, we finished it.

"We said from the start of the autumn this was just the build-up for the [2015] World Cup and obviously every game matters for that World Cup."