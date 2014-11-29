Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Wales 12-6 South Africa

Autumn internationals: Wales v South Africa Wales (3) 12 Pens: Halfpenny (4) South Africa (3) 6 Pens: Lambie (2)

Wales claimed only their second ever win over South Africa with a display of guts and cool control in Cardiff.

Leigh Halfpenny kicked all of Wales' points, converting four of his five penalty kicks before going off injured.

South Africa were limited to two Pat Lambie penalties as Wales largely contained the Springboks attacking threat.

The tourists had a late five-metre scrum but the Wales pack disrupted the set-piece to seal a famous win.

Perhaps of more concern, however, was the injury to captain Jean de Villiers, who was carried off having dislocated his kneecap.

Much of the build-up to the match featured Wales coach Warren Gatland fielding questions about whether he was under pressure because of losses this series to Australia and New Zealand, taking his record to just one win in 27 matches against the southern hemisphere big three.

This win, to add to Wales' previous victory over South Africa in 1999 - also at the Millennium Stadium - provided a perfect riposte and kick-starts their build-up to next year's World Cup in England.

Opposite number Heyneke Meyer had not been under quite the same scrutiny, although their 29-15 defeat by Ireland in their opening tour game had raised some questions that were answered in subsequent wins over England and Italy.

Both sides were missing players because of injuries and recalls to clubs, as this match took place outside World Rugby's official international window.

Captain Sam Warburton described the victory as one of his best achievements in a Wales shirt

With George North concussed, Liam Williams stepped into the vacant Wales wing slot, given the opportunity to redeem himself after conceding the last-gasp penalty try that denied them victory in June's second Test in Nelspruit.

Gatland had also suffered a run of injuries among his loose-head props, while Paul James had to depart back to Bath, but he could still call on British and Irish Lion Gethin Jenkins to fill the number one shirt.

Hooker Richard Hibbard had also been recalled to Gloucester, while South Africa had to change their entire back three with wing Bryan Habana and full-back Johan Goosen returning to France and JP Pietersen departing for Japan.

Wales full-back Halfpenny and Springboks fly-half Lambie exchanged early penalties, with Halfpenny unfortunate to hit the outside of the post with a later effort.

Space for the backs to work in was at a premium in a hotly contested first half, with both sides up quickly with some typically fierce defence.

Wales make history Wales had lost 16 consecutive games to the Springboks prior to this match in Cardiff. The win ends Wales' run of 22 successive defeats against New Zealand, South Africa and Australia. It is only the second time Wales have beaten South Africa in 30 attempts and their first in 15 years. South Africa had scored 15 tries in their last five games but failed to cross the line against Wales.

Wales' best moments came from chips ahead to turn the Springboks, the tactic enjoying particular success down the left wing.

Twice Williams came close to collecting the bouncing ball to plunge over the try line, but each time Lwazi Mvovo was there a split-second before, covering across to snuff out the danger.

South Africa almost broke the deadlock when Eben Etzebeth surged through the midfield, but he knocked on as the lock was scythed down by Halfpenny's thumping tackle on the 22-yard line.

Lambie missed a long-range penalty that would have sent the Boks into the changing rooms with a narrow half-time lead, leaving the match delicately poised at the halfway stage.

Halfpenny and Lambie again exchanged early penalties after the restart, with the Springbok stand-off showing his range by slotting from the halfway line.

Wales enjoyed the best period of the game after that, keeping the ball in hand to pressurise the visitors into conceding two more penalties that Halfpenny converted.

Through all of this, the Wales half-back partnership of Rhys Webb and Dan Biggar shone, using possession wisely and keeping a level of control that South Africa found hard to wrest away.

Meyer used his bench early, making four changes including putting Handre Pollard on at fly-half in place of Lambie.

The win was Gatland's second as Wales coach against one of the southern hemisphere's top three

But the Springboks coach was forced into another change soon when captain De Villiers was carried off, replaced by Damian de Allende.

South Africa suffered a further blow when Cornal Hendricks was sin-binned for taking out Halfpenny in the air.

The Wales 15 was clearly shaken by the collision and left the field soon after, with Scott Williams coming on and Liam Williams switching to his preferred full-back position.

Spurred on by their man advantage, Wales laid siege to the Springboks line but met furious resistance as first Jamie Roberts and then Scott Baldwin were stopped just short.

In the closing minutes, South Africa earned a five-metre scrum that threatened to undo all Wales' hard work and deliver another gut-wrenching late loss to a southern hemisphere side.

But the Wales pack rose to the challenge, making a mess of South Africa's platform and allowing the ball to be cleared upfield.

Wales kept their heads and kept the Springboks at bay for the final few moments to seal a well-deserved, and long overdue, win.

Wales paid tribute before the match to cricketer Phillip Hughes, who died this week

A penalty apiece by Leigh Halfpenny and Pat Lambie ensured the score was 3-3 at half-time

South Africa captain Jean de Villiers dislocated his kneecap at the beginning of the second half

Wales' hopes of victory were aided by the controversial sin-binning of Cornal Hendricks for a high tackle

Wales: Halfpenny (Scott Williams 67), Cuthbert, Jonathan Davies, Roberts, Liam Williams, Biggar, Webb, Jenkins, Baldwin, Lee, Ball, Alun Wyn Jones, Lydiate, Warburton, Faletau.

Replacements (not used): Emyr Phillips, Jarvis, Rhodri Jones, Charteris, King, Mike Phillips, Priestland.

South Africa: Le Roux, Hendricks, Serfontein, De Villiers, Mvovo, Lambie (Hougaard 58), Reinach, Mtawarira (Nyakane 54), Bismarck du Plessis (Strauss 58), Oosthuizen (Redelinghuys 70), Etzebeth (De Jager 69), Matfield, Coetzee, Mohoje (Carr 54), Vermeulen.

Replacements (not used): Pollard, De Allende.

Att: 58,235

Ref: John Lacey (Ireland).