Redruth: Close loss at leaders Henley pleases boss Steve Larkins

Only third-placed Taunton have conceded fewer tries at Henley than Redruth

Redruth head coach Steve Larkins has praised his team after they lost 17-3 at unbeaten league leaders Henley.

The Reds played 30 minutes of the National Two South game with 14 men after three players were sin-binned.

"I'm sure Henley know they've been in a game because you could not fault the commitment and the desire from the Redruth boys," Larkins said.

"To hold the leaders, who have been 11 and zero up until now, to only two tries is pretty commendable."

Redruth stay eighth in the table and Larkins says the result is even more impressive because of the tight budget he has to work with at the Cornish club.

"To be close to these teams is a good benchmark, when we are travelling further than anybody in the league and our limited budget at Redruth is tiny to any other team in the league as well," Larkins told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"To limit a team of that quality to only two scores with 14 players is very pleasing from my point of view and for the Redruth team as a whole."