BBC Sport - Scrum V's weekend Pro12 highlights
Scrum V's weekend Pro12 highlights
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch Scrum V's highlights of the Pro12 games involving Wales' four regions (UK users only).
Scarlets were the only victorious Welsh team of the weekend, beating Glasgow 19-9.
Cardiff Blues went down at Edinburgh, Ospreys lost against Ulster and Munster beat Newport Gwent Dragons.
You can see much more on Scrum V Highlights, most Sundays on BBC Two Wales, bbc.co.uk/scrumv and on the iPlayer.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired