England v Samoa: George Ford given first start by Stuart Lancaster

George Ford's inclusion means Owen Farrell will switch to inside centre

Autumn international: England v Samoa Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday 22 November Kick-off:19:00 GMT

Bath fly-half George Ford will make his first international start as England look to end a run of five games without a win against Samoa on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, one of five changes to the side beaten by South Africa, is in for the injured Kyle Eastmond, meaning Owen Farrell moves to inside centre.

Ben Youngs replaces Danny Care at scrum-half, while Rob Webber at hooker relegates Dylan Hartley to the bench.

Ben Morgan ousts Billy Vunipola at eight and Wasps' James Haskell starts.

Haskell, 29, has impressed for his club this season and returns to the starting XV at blind-side flanker, having made his most recent start in the first Test against New ­Zealand in Auckland in June, with Tom Wood dropping to the bench.

Ford, who has made only four appearances from the bench for his country, will assume kicking responsibilities from Farrell at Twickenham.

"It's about George taking control and running the ship as he wants to run it," said England head coach Stuart Lancaster. "He is ready to take the lead role and I'm sure he will do it well.

"He is a confident, fine, mature rugby player. His experience in terms of managing the game is far beyond his age. Earlier in the week I said, right, you're the boss, get bossing."

Since moving from Leicester to Bath last season, Ford - the first Englishman to be named IRB World Junior Player of the Year in 2011 - has amassed 334 points for his club, 319 of them with the boot.

"I'm massively excited about it and very proud," said Ford. "You've got to be a boss and organise at 10, try to make the team click as much as you can. We have a couple of good game managers out there this weekend so there should be improvements."

Farrell - criticised for recent displays - moves into the role vacated by Eastmond, where the Saracens man will play alongside his club team-mate Brad Barritt in midfield.

Lancaster insists he would be prepared to drop Farrell but wants to explore the prospect of having another "tactical kicker" to support Ford and offer variety at centre.

Stopping the rot England have lost five matches in a row. They lost seven in a row under Andy Robinson in 2006, prompting his resignation in November of that year.

Leicester's Youngs is promoted from the bench for his 41st cap with Richard Wigglesworth providing scrum-half cover on the bench, while Hartley - sin-binned during the defeat by South Africa - is also among the replacements.

Webber, of Bath, makes his first start since the tour of Argentina in June 2013 and Morgan "thoroughly deserved" his promotion from the bench for a 26th cap after his substitute display in England's latest defeat according to Lancaster.

After Samoa, England take on Australia - who they will also face in their World Cup pool next summer - in their final autumn international.

England team in full: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Anthony Watson (Bath), Brad Barritt (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Jonny May (Gloucester), George Ford (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Rob Webber (Bath), David Wilson (Bath), Dave Attwood (Bath), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), James Haskell (Wasps), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins, captain), Ben Morgan (Gloucester).

Replacements: Dylan Hartley (Northampton), Matt Mullan (Wasps), Kieran, Brookes (Newcastle), George Kruis (Saracens), Tom Wood (Northampton), Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens), Billy Twelvetrees (Gloucester), Marland Yarde (Harlequins).