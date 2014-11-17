Launceston rue fifth one-point loss of the season

Cornish All Blacks have lost five games by one-point margins this season

Launceston director of rugby Neil Bayliss said his players have to learn to "kill sides off" after their fifth single-point defeat of the season.

The Cornish All Blacks fought back from 21-0 down to take the lead against Cambridge, only to lose 32-31.

"For the neutral, it was a fantastic game to watch but as a Launceston coach it was another one which got away," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

So near, yet so far: Launceston's near misses this season 6 September: Launceston 18-19 Bishops Stortford 13 September: Redruth 14-13 Launceston 11 October: Dorking 20-17 Launceston 18 October: Launceston 22-26 Chinnor 25 October: Lydney 20-19 Launceston 1 November: Launceston 21-22 Southend 15 November: Cambridge 32-31 Launceston

"We showed character but it's another loss. We have to kill sides off."

The defeat against Cambridge leaves Launceston 13th in National League Two South and follows identical margins of defeat against Bishops Stortford, Redruth, Lydney and Southend, while matches against Dorking and Chinnor were lost by three and four-point margins.

"Our average age was 22 or 23 and they're learning week in, week out," added Bayliss.

"We've got to stay positive and to lose a game with the last kick against Cambridge away shows the progress we're making.

"We should have held onto the ball a bit longer, maybe that's where we let ourselves down a bit. To get back into the game was fantastic and I can't fault the commitment and effort.

"Guys have come into the squad from the second team and really stepped up to the mark. They were mortified after the end of the game."