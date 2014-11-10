Redruth 'need to look in the mirror' after Shelford loss - Fuca

The 31-11 loss at Shelford was Redruth's heaviest defeat of the season

Redruth captain Chris Fuca says his side's 31-11 loss to Shelford in National Two South has exposed their weaknesses as a team.

The seventh-placed Reds have now lost six of their last eight matches.

"Sometimes when you lose by that much you take a bigger look at yourself, " Fuca told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"Recently we've lost by two or three points and given ourselves too many positives, when really we should have been looking harder in that mirror."

Club stalwart Fuca felt that his side's poor start set the tone for the rest of the afternoon against Shelford.

"We missed too many tackles in the first half, we didn't start very well and gave them two soft tries straight away.

"We didn't really get a foothold in the game, we didn't get any quality ball anywhere around the park apart from scrum time.

"We have to learn from our mistakes, we have to be harsh on ourselves now.

"We're a third of the way through the season now and we've lost more than we've won, that's the reality of it."