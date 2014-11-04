Wales' Sam Warburton: No psychological barrier v Australia

Sam Warburton is in line to win his 47th cap when Wales face Australia on Saturday 8 November

Autumn international: Wales v Australia Venue: Millennium Stadium Date: Saturday, 8 November 2014 Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, Red Button, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, 5 live sports extra, online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV.

Wales captain Sam Warburton says there is no "psychological barrier" to overcome if his side are to beat Australia in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wales have lost their last nine Tests against the Wallabies, although five of those defeats were by four points or fewer, and not beaten them since 2008.

"It's not a psychological barrier," said 26-year-old Warburton.

"The first time I came into the squad was on the back of beating them in 2008, so you always have the belief."

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales 26-30 Australia: Wallabies triumph in Cardiff thriller

The Cardiff Blues flanker, who skippered the 2013 British and Irish Lions to a series victory against Australia, admitted: "You are not unlucky nine times in a row.

"Australia have obviously been that smidge better than we have been over those nine fixtures."

Warren Gatland's Wales also face Fiji, world champions New Zealand and South Africa in November and Warburton sees it as ideal preparation for the 2015 World Cup.

Wales, Australia and hosts England have been drawn in the same pool for the tournament.

"It is a massive opportunity for the squad," said Warburton.

"It is coming to the time, which we have said year after year, with the World Cup on the horizon and the senior players in the group, that we really do have to get a win over one of these teams if we are to be considered one of the best in the world.

"That's why I respect the England team of 2003.

"When they had their autumn series they turned over all three of them (Australia, New Zealand and South Africa) and sent a real message to world rugby.

"That's what we have got to aspire to."

TEAM

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny (Toulon), Alex Cuthbert (Cardiff Blues), George North (Northampton Saints), Jamie Roberts (Racing Metro), Liam Williams (Scarlets), Dan Biggar (Ospreys), Rhys Webb (Ospreys), Paul James (Bath), Richard Hibbard (Gloucester), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Dan Lydiate (Unattached), Sam Warburton (Capt), Taulupe Faletau (Newport Gwent Dragons).

Replacements: Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Gethin Jenkins (Cardiff Blues), Rhodri Jones (Scarlets), Bradley Davies (London Wasps), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Mike Phillips (Racing Metro), Rhys Priestland (Scarlets), Cory Allen (Cardiff Blues).