Cardiff Blues: Cory Allen injury a concern for Mark Hammett

Cory Allen made his Wales debut against Argentina in November 2013.

Cardiff Blues will assess the fitness of Wales international centre Cory Allen after he aggravated an injury in the 33-18 win over Rovigo in the European Challenge Cup.

Allen, 21, has been named in Warren Gatland's squad for the autumn internationals.

He strained a muscle during the warm-up in Italy, but opted to play.

"We'll take 24 or 48 hours to assess where Cory is," said director of rugby Mark Hammett.

"He did a bit of a 'glute' strain in the warm up but felt he was okay. But as the game wore on he was just feeling it a wee bit."

Hammett added that full-back Rhys Patchell would also be assessed after picking up a shoulder injury in the bonus-point win over the Italian semi-professional side.

The result leaves the Blues tied on 10 points with London Irish at the top of Pool One - with a double header to come against the Aviva Premiership team in early December.

"They're looming pretty big at the moment," added Hammett.

"The important thing is I think neither London Irish or us are kidding ourselves about the competition to date.

"Those London Irish games are going to big ones and will give us a decent idea about where we're really at."

Blues have recorded back-to-back bonus-point wins in then Challenge Cup against Grenoble and Rovigo.

However, their form in the Pro 12 has not been impressive, having managed one win against Zebre on the opening weekend and a draw in Connacht.

"We're not going to get carried away with it, but it is a confidence booster and we've got a massive one at the weekend against Munster," said Hammett.