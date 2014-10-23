Racing Metro: Jamie Roberts insists Welsh trio staying in Paris

Racing Metro centre Jamie Roberts

Jamie Roberts insists he will stay another season at Racing Metro despite reports he, Mike Phillips and Dan Lydiate were set to return to Wales.

Roberts was hurt by comments in French Newspaper L'Equipe attributed to Racing Coach Laurent Labit questioning their effectiveness.

The ex-Blues centre is in the second year of a three-season contract abroad.

"I've signed here for three years and I'm here and I'm a man of my world," said Roberts told BBC Sport Wales.

Reports in France said the players could leave Racing, and Racing coach Laurent Labit had told French newspaper L'Equipe: "We have raised the subject [leaving] with them. They have never really been that effective since their arrival."

Roberts, 27, said he confronted Labit about his alleged comments.

"The quotes off the coach saying the Welsh players hadn't really performed since they have been in Paris that struck a nerve," he revealed.

"It's been a difficult few days. I went to speak to the coach and he assured me he had never said that. He has good faith in what we are trying to do at the club.

Added Roberts, who has been included in the Wales squad for the autumn internationals: "It was an interesting week. Supposedly we were going home at the end of the week.

"It was pretty crazy to be honest. There was a lot said in the British Press [after] it started with an article in L'Equipe.

"It knocks you a bit. I spoke to the Welsh lads - we were all a bit baffled."

"Ultimately you can't let it affect you. It was great to play at the weekend and do my talking on the pitch and get a great result over Northampton."

On his future 60-times capped Roberts said: "I haven't thought past my contract here. I'll be 29 when my contract is up. I will have to reassess then. The main end goal is the World Cup."

"My focus is one: on this weekend, and two: on the November Tests. You have to enjoy the moment - the minute you look too far ahead you lose scope on the present.

Centre Roberts and flanker Lydiate joined Racing ahead of the 2013-14 season while scrum-half Phillips moved there in December 2013 after being dismissed for disciplinary reasons by former club Bayonne.

