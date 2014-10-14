England Women's World Cup winner Claire Purdy retires

Claire Purdy enjoyed a career that spanned 13 years, beginning in 2001 with England Students

England Women's prop Claire Purdy has retired from international rugby.

The 34-year-old made her debut against Spain in 2005, and in August helped England beat Canada to win the World Cup for the first time in 20 years.

The Wasps forward played 43 times for England, captaining the side twice, and is the only player to have been capped in all three front row positions.

"I've had an amazing career and I owe a massive thank you to many people," said Purdy, who will play on for Wasps.

England head coach Gary Street added: "Claire has been one of the world's most skilful front rowers and she really set a precedent for that when she came on the international scene many years ago.

"As well as being a great leader, she has been a real stalwart for club and country."