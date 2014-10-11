Nottingham Rugby to leave Meadow Lane home in 2015

Nottingham have played matches at Meadow Lane since 2006.

Championship rugby side Nottingham are set to leave Meadow Lane in 2015.

The club will relocate home games to their Lady Bay Sports Ground training base less than a mile away.

However, the Green and Whites have renewed their groundshare agreement with League One side Notts County, effective until the 2022-23 season, allowing Nottingham to return to Meadow Lane if promoted to the Premiership.

The move comes less than a year after the club were saved from liquidation by a new investment group.

So far this season, Nottingham have averaged crowds of just over 1,200 at the all-seated Meadow Lane Stadium, which has a capacity of over 20,000.

Return to Meadow Lane and the big time Nottingham last played top-flight rugby in 1992.

"Meadow Lane is a great facility, one of the best in the country for rugby and was a good fit for our previous owners, but with new shareholders the situation is now different and we want to be more in control of our own destiny," said Nottingham Rugby chairman Alistair Bow.

The club are joint owners of the Lady Bay Sports Ground with Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and Nottingham-based pharmaceutical company Boots.

"Like any good business, you need firm foundations and that must be a facility that we have some control over and from which we are able to generate income," added Bow.

Nottingham, who sit sixth in the second tier of English rugby after five matches, are scheduled to host Plymouth Albion in their first match at Lady Bay on 18 January.