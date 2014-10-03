London Welsh sign Scarlets forward Chris Hala'ufia on loan

From the section

Hala'Ufia spent two years with Harlequins before moving on to London Irish

Premiership club London Welsh have signed Scarlets number eight Chris Hala'ufia on a two-week loan deal.

Hala'ufia, 35, joined the Pro 12 side in the summer from London Irish, where he spent the previous six seasons.

The Tongan, who has also played for Harlequins, has made a total of 105 Premiership appearances.

"Due to our mounting injury list we've brought in Chris to help fill the gap on a short-term basis," said London Welsh head coach Justin Burnell.

Welsh, who are without flankers Richard Thorpe and Carl Kirwan, face Harlequins on Saturday.

Capped 24 times by Tonga between 2000 and 2009, Hala'ufia has scored five tries for his country.