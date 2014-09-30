Gerard Ellis: London Irish hooker extends contract

Gerard Ellis has scored two tries in 17 games for London Irish

Hooker Gerard Ellis has signed a two-year contract extension with London Irish, which will keep him at the Premiership club until at least 2017.

Ellis, who qualifies for Wales and England, joined the Exiles age 14 and progressed through the club's academy.

The 21-year-old has made 17 senior appearances, scoring two tries.

"I have been at London Irish for a long time and I was more than happy to extend that stay for another two years," said Ellis.

"The direction the club is moving in is very promising and the ambition of the owners and the set up at our new Hazelwood training ground made extending my contract a straightforward decision."

The club's director of rugby Brian Smith added: "Gerard is a tremendous athlete and a warrior whenever he takes to the field.

"He is disciplined and has developed really well in the last year under the guidance of Dec Danaher, Glenn Delaney and David Paice and will only get better.

"If he continues to work hard, I believe he has the ability to be a great player for London Irish and a future Test player."

Ellis' father is Welsh and he was educated at renowned rugby nursery Llandovery College.