Wasps swap Jonah Holmes for Yorkshire's Glyn Hughes

Holmes scored 15 tries while on loan at Yorkshire Carnegie last season

Wasps have signed fly-half Glyn Hughes as part of a swap deal that sees winger Jonah Holmes join Yorkshire Carnegie.

The deal runs until the end of the season and offers Wasps boss Dai Young cover for Ruaridh Jackson, who has a anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Former Northampton academy player Hughes, 22, joined Carnegie from Moseley last season.

Meanwhile Holmes, also 22, is a familiar face at the Leeds club having spent last season there.

Young said: "Following Ruaridh's injury we were light at fly-half and Glyn will provide us some much needed options at 10.

"He comes highly recommended by Chris Gibson at Yorkshire Carnegie and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do in black and gold."

Yorkshire Carnegie director of rugby Chris Gibson added: "We are delighted to welcome Jonah back to the club after he made such an impression last season.

"This is a great opportunity for Glyn to join a Premiership club and it is a deal which benefits both clubs and crucially aids the development of both young players."