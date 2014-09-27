Cardiff Blues star Rhys Patchell, 21 says he has enjoyed playing full-back in recent games, but admitted "it's not the same" as being at fly-half.

He added: "Hopefully if I get another shot in the 10 jersey, as a 15 I know what I want from my 10 and at 10 I'll know what I want from my 15."

