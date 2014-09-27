BBC Sport - Rhys Patchell: Playing 15 enjoyable, but 'not the same' as 10

Playing 15 'not the same' - Patchell

Cardiff Blues star Rhys Patchell, 21 says he has enjoyed playing full-back in recent games, but admitted "it's not the same" as being at fly-half.

He added: "Hopefully if I get another shot in the 10 jersey, as a 15 I know what I want from my 10 and at 10 I'll know what I want from my 15."

Watch the interview with Rhys Patchell on Sunday's Scrum V on BBC Two Wales from 18:30 BST.

Top videos

Video

Playing 15 'not the same' - Patchell

Video

Great goals from the World Cup group stage

Video

World Cup Catch-up: England advance, Batshuayi's blushes & sayonara Senegal

Video

Watch: Batshuayi hits ball into own face

Video

Highlights: England 0-1 Belgium

Video

Southgate defends team selection

Video

The last time England played Colombia at a World Cup

Video

Sabalenka reaches final - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Video

Watch all England's boundaries as they thrash New Zealand

Video

What is he doing? Casual Gueye costs Senegal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired