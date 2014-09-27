BBC Sport - Rhys Patchell: Playing 15 enjoyable, but 'not the same' as 10
Playing 15 'not the same' - Patchell
- From the section Rugby Union
Cardiff Blues star Rhys Patchell, 21 says he has enjoyed playing full-back in recent games, but admitted "it's not the same" as being at fly-half.
He added: "Hopefully if I get another shot in the 10 jersey, as a 15 I know what I want from my 10 and at 10 I'll know what I want from my 15."
Watch the interview with Rhys Patchell on Sunday's Scrum V on BBC Two Wales from 18:30 BST.
