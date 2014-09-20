Pro12: Scarlets 43-0 Benetton Treviso

From the section

South African-born try scorer Joe Snyman could qualify for Wales on residency

Scarlets (19) 43 Tries: Phillips, G Davies 2, L B Williams 2, Snyman, Owen Cons: Priestland 4 Treviso (0) 0

Scarlets romped to a seven-tries-to-nil win over Italian visitors Treviso in the Pro12 in Llanelli.

Wales internationals Gareth Davies and Liam Williams each touched down twice against visitors who were unable to muster a response on the scoreboard.

Hooker Emyr Phillips went over in the opening minute and Davies' tries also came in the opening period.

Full-back Williams' scores came after the break, as did those of Johan Snyman and Gareth Owen.

It was the hosts' first win under new coach Wayne Pivac, who replaced Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby in the summer.

Treviso's glut of off-season departures and personnel changes left them struggling in west Wales.

Phillips broke free on the visitors' 22-metre line after Treviso's early attacking intent backfired.

Second-row Joe Snyman and flanker Aaron Shingler combined to send Davies over for his first try.

Priestland missed with the conversion, but the home sides were already almost totally dominant.

Gareth Davies is a Wales scrum-half contender

Italy centre Michele Campagnaro provided hope for the visitors with his attacking ability.

But Scarlets had more players to offer threats in the likes of Wales lock Jake Ball, ex-Ospreys number eight Rory Pitman and prop Rob Evans making headway with ball in hand.

That forward platform paid off at a scrum from which Davies hacked ahead before winning the foot-race to the line.

Wales fly-half contender Priestland's conversion made it 19-0 at the break.

Treviso then lost number eight Matt Luamanu to the sin bin for illegal play at a breakdown.

And in his absence, the hosts scored three tries.

Summer wing recruit from Cardiff Blues Harry Robinson sent Williams in for his first score with a telling pass.

From the restart the game's stand-out player Aaron Shingler's athletic burst led to Snyman's try

Williams cut past the visiting defence when the next opportunity arose.

And centre Gareth Owen finished off the home side's try-scoring efforts.

TEAMS

Scarlets: Liam Williams; Harry Robinson, Gareth Owen, Scott Williams (capt), Michael Tagicakibau; Rhys Priestland, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Emyr Phillips, Rhodri Jones, Jake Ball, Johan Snyman, Aaron Shingler, John Barclay, Rory Pitman.

Replacements: Darran Harris, Phil John, Peter Edwards, Richard Kelly, Rob McCusker, Aled Davies, Steven Shingler, Adam Warren.

Treviso: Ruggero Trevisan; Angelo Esposito, Michele Campagnaro, Alberto Sgarbi, Andrea Pratichetti; Sam Christie, James Ambrosini; Matteo Muccignat, Giovanni Maistri, Rupert Harden, Antonio Pavanello (capt), Corniel Van Zyl, Marco Lazzaroni, Tomas Vallejos Cinalli, Mat Luamanu.

Replacements: Davide Giazzon, Salesi Manu, Matteo Zanusso, Marco Fuser, Leo Auva'a, Enrico Bacchin, Joe Carlisle, Henry Seniloli.

Referee: Matteo Liperini (FIR)

Assistant Referees: Sean Brickell, Jon Mason (both WRU)

Citing Commissioner: Ray Wilton (WRU)