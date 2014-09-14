Pro12: Cardiff Blues 12-33 Glasgow Warriors

Niko Matawalu races in to score his second try for Glasgow

Blues (6) 12 Pens: Patchell 4 Glasgow (13) 33 Tries: S Lamont, Matawalu 2 Cons: Pyrgos, Weir 2 Pens: Pyrgos 2, Weir 2

Nikola Matawalu's brace of tries spearheaded a comfortable Pro12 win for Glasgow at Cardiff Blues.

Four penalties from Rhys Patchell had dragged Blues to within a point of Glasgow, who had led 13-6 at half-time thanks to Sean Lamont's try.

Replacement Matawalu intercepted to go over in the corner before the Fijian scrum-half added a second score.

Duncan Weir converted both tries and added two penalties, with Henry Pyrgos also kicking eight points.

Glasgow had begun their campaign last week by beating reigning champions Leinster 22-20 and last year's beaten finalists underlined their tag as one of this season's title favourites by comfortably seeing off Blues at Cardiff Arms Park.

New Zealand international lock Jarrad Hoeata made his Blues debut, while prop Scott Andrews came off the bench to make his 100th Blues appearance.

After a minute's silence to honour former Cardiff chairman Tony Williams, who died recently, the Welsh region took an early lead through fly-half Patchell.

Patchell and Glasgow scrum-half Pyrgos exchanged penalties to leave the score 6-6 before Blues centre Cory Allen was stripped in a tackle and Lamont raced 50 yards to the corner, Pyrgos converting to give the visitors a 13-6 lead at the break.

With an Adam Jones-led home scrum wrecking the Warriors' set piece, Blues were able to create kickable chances for Patchell who added two more penalties to bring them within a point at 12-13 down.

But Matawalu came off the bench and was alert to pick off a Blues pass and dive in at the right corner flag, then was in support of a flowing move to gallop under the posts.

Weir, who had also hit two penalties, converted to seal victory for Glasgow.

Cardiff Blues director of rugby Mark Hammett: "It was disappointing because of the effort that was put in, everyone would have seen up to the 55-minute mark we were starting to get on top.

"We were certainly starting to dominate with our forward play... but we didn't capitalise on that, we lost our shape, some of our skill-set was average and we went a bit individual.

"Credit to Glasgow though, certainly in the breakdown area I thought they were superb."

TEAMS

Cardiff Blues: Adam Thomas; Alex Cuthbert, Cory Allen, Gavin Evans, Dan Fish; Rhys Patchell, Lewis Jones; Sam Hobbs, Matthew Rees (capt), Adam Jones, Jarrad Hoeata, Filo Paulo, Josh Turnbull, Sam Warburton, Manoa Vosawai.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Taufa'ao Filise, Scott Andrews, Macauley Cook, Josh Navidi, Lloyd Williams, Gareth Davies, Richard Smith.

Glasgow: Peter Murchie; Tommy Seymour, Mark Bennett, Alex Dunbar, Sean Lamont; Peter Horne, Henry Pyrgos; Alex Allan, Pat MacArthur, Rossouw de Klerk, Tim Swinson, Jonny Gray, Rob Harley, Chris Fusaro, Josh Strauss (capt).

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Gordon Reid, Jerry Yanuyanutawa, Leone Nakarawa, James Eddie, Niko Matawalu, Duncan Weir, Daniel Tailliferre Hauman van der Merwe.

Referee: John Lacey (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Wayne Davies, Jon Mason (both Wales)

TMO: Gareth Simmonds (Wales)