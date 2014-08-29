Cornish Pirates sign lock Charlie Davey from London Irish

The Pirates start their Championship season against Yorkshire Carnegie on 7 September

Cornish Pirates have signed lock Charlie Davey from London Irish.

The 22-year-old was part of the club's academy last season, featuring in Premiership A League matches and in pre-season fixtures for the Exiles.

"Charlie is young player who came on trial two seasons back," said Pirates director of rugby Ian Davies.

"Since then we have monitored him and are pleased he has agreed to join us. Charlie has the physical attributes to make an impact at Championship level."