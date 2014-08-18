Scots clubs learn player draft from Pro12 duo

Six Scottish Premiership clubs have been aligned with Edinburgh and four with Glasgow Warriors in the professional draft for next season.

Currie opted to bracket themselves with Glasgow to enable a more equitable split of the 101 players.

Scotland 7s players are also aligned to the pro-clubs.

Promoted Boroughmuir had first pick of the Edinburgh players, with Stirling County having first choice of the Glasgow squad.

County were the lowest-placed last season of the Glasgow-aligned clubs.

Players from Scotland's two Pro12 clubs are farmed out to teams in Scotland's top tier when they require match practice.

Stephen Gemmell, Scottish Rugby's acting head of academy, said: "The pro-player draft is an important part of our joint determination to close the gap between the top end of the club game and professional rugby."

Edinburgh-aligned clubs

Boroughmuir - Carl Bezuidenhout, Simon Berghan, Sam Beard, Neil Cochrane, Tom Brown, Stuart McInally, Nick McLennan, Andrew Turnbull, Matt Scott and Tim Visser.

Edinburgh Accies - Alex Allan, Alex Toolis, Chris Dean, Jamie Farndale, Roddy Grant, Mark Robertson, Michael Fedo, Phil Burleigh, Ben Atiga and Cornell Du Preez.

Hawick - Joaquin Dominguez, Ollie Atkins, Tomas Leonardi, Allan Dell, Tom Heathcote, Michael Tait, John Andress, Jack Cuthbert, Mike Coman and Grant Gilchrist.

Heriot's - George Turner, Ben Toolis, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Struan Dewar, James Fleming, Alasdair Dickinson, Scott Riddell, Greig Tonks and Russell Weir.

Gala - Brett Thompson, James Hilterbrand, Fraser McKenzie, Gregor Young, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Lewis Young, Grayson Hart, Anton Bresler and David Denton.

Melrose - Damien Hoyland, Scott Wight, Wicus Blaauw, Sean Kennedy, James Johnstone, Dougie Fife, Willem Nel, Ross Ford and Andries Strauss.

Glasgow Warriors-aligned clubs

Stirling County - Adam Ashe, Rory Hughes, Lee Jones, Fraser Brown, Leone Nakarawa, Ryan Wilson, Rossouw de Klerk, Robert Harley, Tommy Seymour, Colin Shaw and Josh Strauss

Currie - Richie Vernon, Tom Ryder, Duncan Weir, James Downey, Peter Murchie, Mike Cusack, Kevin Bryce, DTH van der Merwe, Stuart Hogg, Tim Swinson and Jonny Gray

Glasgow Hawks - Alastair Kellock, Alex Dunbar, Colin Gregor, Tyrone Holmes, Peter Horne, Mark Bennett, Gordon Reid, Sean Lamont, Chris Fusaro, Euan Murray and Niko Matawalu

Ayr - Murray McConnell, James Eddie, Jerry Yanuyanutawa, Jon Welsh, Dougie Hall, Ryan Grant, Finn Russell, Henry Pyrgos, Pat MacArthur and Sean Maitland