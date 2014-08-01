Rory Best replaces Johann Muller as Ulster captain

Ireland hooker Rory Best will take over from Johann Muller as the new captain of Ulster.

The 31-year-old has played 152 times for Ulster and returns to a position he first held from 2007 to 2011.

Best has also captained Ireland on four occasions and led out the British and Irish Lions against the Brumbies in last summer's tour to Australia.

"It is a huge honour to captain your province and something that I absolutely love doing," said Best.

He added: "I enjoyed doing it a few years ago but in 2011, I felt I just needed to step down and to concentrate on my game.

"We also had a ready-made captain in the squad in Johann which made it easier and he did a fantastic job.

"With the extra experience that I have gained at provincial and international level in recent years I believe that I am more equipped than ever before to lead this group of players.

"I am looking forward to the challenge of the new season."