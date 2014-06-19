Former prop Andrew Millward returns to Ospreys role

Andrew Millward is a former Ospreys prop

Former prop Andrew Millward has returned to Ospreys amid a restructure of their backroom staff.

Millward has left the Welsh Rugby Union role of regional performance manager in the Ospreys' region to become Ospreys' rugby general manager.

Rugby Operations manager Andy Lloyd is now in charge of recruitment and retention.

Dai Davies becomes team logistics manager with Guy Wilson as Ospreys kit manager.

Millward's role will include overseeing community rugby links and elite youth development.

He played 94 times for Ospreys, having joined them for the region's launch following more than 100 games for Neath.

Ospreys chief executive Andrew Hore said: "The width and breadth of certain roles had become too large and with the demands on certain areas increasing demonstratively over the last couple of years, it was important we took this opportunity to restructure ahead of the new season to ensure we have the right experience and skills in the right areas."