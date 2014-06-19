Ben Rogers: Jersey still keeping tabs on injured prop

Rogers began his career at Exeter before joining Plymouth Albion in 2011

Jersey head coach Harvey Biljon says the door is still open for prop Ben Rogers to join the club.

They pulled out of a deal to sign the 22-year-old forward, who was released by Plymouth Albion, after he failed to recover from a foot tendon injury.

Jersey brought in instead.

"As soon as he gets fit he'll be someone Jersey will be looking at again because he's a young guy with a lot of potential," Biljon told BBC Jersey.

Rogers played just one game in 2014 for Albion and Biljon says it could take him a year to fully regain his fitness:

"It's a very unfortunate injury that's probably going to keep him out for a good proportion of the season. I'm not talking two or three weeks, I'm talking close to 12 months.

"It means he can't honour his contract of being a professional rugby player because of his injury."

Biljon has brought in seven new forwards and is confident that his pack will gel in time for the start of the club's third campaign in the Championship.

"They're a group that's going to come together under the guidance of (forwards coach) Steve Boden and I'm quite excited to see how those relationships and those combinations , especially in the front row, actually unfold so it's exciting times," he said.

"Right now there is so much rugby learning and conditioning to be done that we need to focus on laying the foundations in pre-season that's going to keep us building as we go on through the season."