London Irish: Walsh, Quinn and O'Leary join backroom staff

London Irish have added Steve Walsh, Andre Quinn and Brian O'Leary to their backroom staff for next campaign.

Walsh joins the club from Toulon as a strength and conditioning coach and has worked in both codes, including roles at Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos, Harlequins and Sale Sharks.

Quinn returns to the Exiles, whom he left in 2012, from Harlequins, also as a strength and conditioning coach.

O'Leary joins as head of medical services, arriving from Ospreys.

"Steve, Brian and Andre combined have a wealth of experience of working with elite athletes at big rugby clubs," said London Irish executive chairman David Fitzgerald.

"It is important that our players are given the best advice, care and treatment off the field to ensure they give their all when they wear the London Irish jersey.

"These appointments mean that we now have a backroom staff up there with the best in the Premiership to take our club forward."