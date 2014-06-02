Prop Alex Waller among 16 added to England tour squad

Alex Waller

Northampton prop Alex Waller is among 16 additions to England's squad for the tour of New Zealand.

Uncapped Waller, 24, scored a dramatic last-minute try in Northampton's 24-20 win over Saracens in the Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday.

He has replaced Mako Vunipola, who was ruled out following surgery on a dislocated right knee.

Saints hooker Dylan Hartley, 28, has been included after he recovered from a shoulder injury to play in the final.

England tour itinerary 7 June: 1st Test v New Zealand, Auckland 14 June: 2nd Test v New Zealand, Dunedin 17 June: Tour Match v Crusaders, Christchurch 21 June: 3rd Test v New Zealand, Hamilton

Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell and number eight Billy Vunipola will also be on the flight to New Zealand after they were added to the original squad selected by England coach Stuart Lancaster.

Further additions have been drawn from Bath and Harlequins, with Anthony Watson and Kyle Sinckler named in the party.

Lancaster said: "We are confident there will be opportunities for everyone on the tour.

"We feel the younger players will really benefit from the experience of coming to New Zealand."

England squad additions: Chris Ashton (Saracens), Brad Barritt (Saracens), Luther Burrell (Northampton), Lee Dickson (Northampton), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Ben Foden (Northampton), Alex Goode (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Stephen Myler (Northampton), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Alex Waller (Northampton), Anthony Watson (Bath), Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens), Tom Wood (Northampton).