Ireland captured the Six Nations title in Brian O'Driscoll's final game as they edged a dramatic encounter with France 22-20.

Tries from Jonny Sexton and Andrew Trimble put Ireland 13-6 up after France had claimed an early lead, although Brice Dulin crossed to put the hosts a point ahead at half-time.

Sexton's try and conversion gave Ireland some breathing space.

Dimitri Szarzewski went over to set up a tense finale but Ireland held on.