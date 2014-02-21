BBC Sport - Six Nations round three: Big results & even bigger hits

Six Nations: Big results, bigger hits

BBC Sport commentator Eddie Butler narrates some of the best action and biggest hits from round two of the 2014 Six Nations in The Cut.

England beat Scotland 20-0 at Murrayfield to retain the Calcutta Cup, with France enjoying a 30-10 home victory over Italy and Ireland beating Wales 26-3.

England take on Ireland at Twickenham from 16:00 GMT on Saturday in round three.

Available to UK users only.

