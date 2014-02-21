BBC Sport commentator Eddie Butler narrates some of the best action and biggest hits from round two of the 2014 Six Nations in The Cut.

England beat Scotland 20-0 at Murrayfield to retain the Calcutta Cup, with France enjoying a 30-10 home victory over Italy and Ireland beating Wales 26-3.

England take on Ireland at Twickenham from 16:00 GMT on Saturday in round three.

