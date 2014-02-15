Swalec Cup, Plate, Bowl & league results
-
Rugby Union
15 FEBRUARY 2014
Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Swalec Cup Round 2
Bedwas 3-31 Cross Keys
Cardiff 30-3 Newbridge
Carmarthen Quins 61-6 Bridgend Athletic
Ebbw Vale P-P RGC 1404
Narberth 6-19 Aberavon
Pontypridd P-P Newport
Tondu 6-45 Llandovery
Swalec Plate Round 4
Amman United 21-14 Abergavenny
Caernarfon P-P Nant Conwy
Glamorgan Wanderers P-P Llantwit Fardre
Glynneath P-P Waunarlwydd
Kenfig Hill P-P Maesteg Quins
Merthyr P-P Risca
Nelson 20-32 Llangennech
Rhiwbina 19-5 Kidwelly
Swalec Bowl Round 5
Cowbridge P-P Nantymoel
Hartridge 15-10 Laugharne
Lampeter Town 3-13 CRC Caerdydd
Llantwit Major P-P Beaufort
Old Illtydians P-P Abertysswg
Pyle P-P Cwmgors
Tredegar Ironsides P-P Llandudno
Ystradgynlais 17-11 Mold
League 2 East
Abercynon P-P Llanishen
Abertillery B G P-P Senghenydd
Dowlais P-P Fleur De Lys
Garndiffaith 0 -32 Mountain Ash
Llantrisant P-P Tredegar
League 2 West
Aberavon Quins P-P Skewen
Dunvant 27-14 Newcastle Emlyn
Felinfoel P-P Aberystwyth
Seven Sisters 12-12 Maesteg
League 2 North
Colwyn Bay P-P Wrexham
Machynlleth P-P Shotton Steel
Newtown P-P Abergele
Rhyl P-P Llangefni
League 3 East
Blaenavon P-P Caerphilly
Cilfynydd P-P Pill Harriers
Croesyceiliog P-P Brynmawr
Newport HSOB P-P Talywain
League 3 West
Gorseinon 53-7 Tumble
Haverfordwest P-P Tenby Utd
Llandeilo P-P Penclawdd
Llanybydder 10-0 Cardigan
Pontarddulais 20-10 Llanelli Wanderers
Pontyberem 13-17 Tycroes
League 3 North
Bangor P-P Harlech
Bangor University P-P Porthmadog
Benllech P-P Menai Bridge
Llanidloes 32-3 Llangollen
Rhosllanerchrugog P-P Holyhead
Welshpool P-P Flint
League 3 South East
Brecon P-P Tylorstown
Cardiff Quins P-P Aberdare
Fairwater P-P Pontyclun
Gwernyfed 8-0 Porth Harlequins
Pentyrch P-P Wattstown
St Peters P-P Penarth
League 3 South West
Morriston P-P Taibach
Penlan P-P Glyncorrwg
Pontycymmer P-P Neath Athletic
Resolven P-P Pencoed
Ystalyfera 57-8 Bryncoch
League 4 East
Abercarn P-P Nantyglo
Chepstow P-P Caldicot
Cwmbran P-P Hafodyrynys
Ynysddu P-P New Tredegar
League 4 West
Aberaeron P-P Nantgaredig
Fishguard P-P Penybanc
Milford Haven 0-47 Trimsaran
Swansea Uplands 16-22 Hendy
League 4 South East
Llandaff P-P Glyncoch
Llandaff North P-P Abercwmboi
St Josephs (Cardiff) P-P Barry
League 4 South West
Bridgend Sports P-P Betws
Briton Ferry P-P Pontardawe
Nantyffyllon P-P Cwmtwrch
Vardre 29-10 Cefn Cribbwr
League 5 East
Blaina P-P RTB Ebbw Vale
Caerleon P-P Crumlin
Llanhilleth P-P Trefil
Pontllanfraith P-P Blackwood Stars
Usk P-P Brynithel
League 5 West
Cefneithin P-P Bynea
Llangwm P-P Penygroes
New Dock Stars 31-13 Pembroke Dock Quins
Neyland 10-18 Llangadog
Pembroke 30-8 Pantyffynnon
St Clears 29-24 Pontyates
League 5 South Central
Cambrian Welfare P -P Rhigos
Cefn Coed P-P Hirwaun
Dinas Powys P-P Ogmore Vale
Penygraig P-P Ferndale
Treherbert 38-8 Treharris
Ynysowen P-P Porthcawl
League 5 South East
Bettws P-P Rogerstone
Canton P-P New Panteg
Machen P-P Cardiff Saracens
Newport Saracens P-P Caerau Ely
Sully Sports P-P Old Penarthians
Taffs Well P-P St Albans
League 5 South West
Abercrave P-P Alltwen
Birchgrove P-P Cwmgwrach
Pontrhydyfen P-P Tonmawr
Tonna P-P Baglan
League 6 East
Markham P-P Llandrindod Wells
Rhayader P-P Old Tylerians
Tref y Clawdd P-P Crickhowell
Trinant P-P Aberbeeg
League 6 West
Burry Port P-P Mynydd y Garreg
Fall Bay 5 -25 Tregaron
Llansawel P-P Blaenau
St Davids 5-53 South Gower
League 6 South Central
Cefn Fforest P -P Aberbargoed
CIACS P-P Cathays
Llanrumney P-P Blaengarw
Tongwynlais P-P Sea View
Whitchurch P-P Wick
League 6 South East
Cwmcarn P-P Newbridge Utd
Girling P-P Forgeside
Malpas P-P Whiteheads
West Mon P-P Abersychan