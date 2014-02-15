Swalec Cup, Plate, Bowl & league results

15 FEBRUARY 2014

Swalec Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Swalec Cup Round 2

Bedwas 3-31 Cross Keys

Cardiff 30-3 Newbridge

Carmarthen Quins 61-6 Bridgend Athletic

Ebbw Vale P-P RGC 1404

Narberth 6-19 Aberavon

Pontypridd P-P Newport

Tondu 6-45 Llandovery

Swalec Plate Round 4

Amman United 21-14 Abergavenny

Caernarfon P-P Nant Conwy

Glamorgan Wanderers P-P Llantwit Fardre

Glynneath P-P Waunarlwydd

Kenfig Hill P-P Maesteg Quins

Merthyr P-P Risca

Nelson 20-32 Llangennech

Rhiwbina 19-5 Kidwelly

Swalec Bowl Round 5

Cowbridge P-P Nantymoel

Hartridge 15-10 Laugharne

Lampeter Town 3-13 CRC Caerdydd

Llantwit Major P-P Beaufort

Old Illtydians P-P Abertysswg

Pyle P-P Cwmgors

Tredegar Ironsides P-P Llandudno

Ystradgynlais 17-11 Mold

League 2 East

Abercynon P-P Llanishen

Abertillery B G P-P Senghenydd

Dowlais P-P Fleur De Lys

Garndiffaith 0 -32 Mountain Ash

Llantrisant P-P Tredegar

League 2 West

Aberavon Quins P-P Skewen

Dunvant 27-14 Newcastle Emlyn

Felinfoel P-P Aberystwyth

Seven Sisters 12-12 Maesteg

League 2 North

Colwyn Bay P-P Wrexham

Machynlleth P-P Shotton Steel

Newtown P-P Abergele

Rhyl P-P Llangefni

League 3 East

Blaenavon P-P Caerphilly

Cilfynydd P-P Pill Harriers

Croesyceiliog P-P Brynmawr

Newport HSOB P-P Talywain

League 3 West

Gorseinon 53-7 Tumble

Haverfordwest P-P Tenby Utd

Llandeilo P-P Penclawdd

Llanybydder 10-0 Cardigan

Pontarddulais 20-10 Llanelli Wanderers

Pontyberem 13-17 Tycroes

League 3 North

Bangor P-P Harlech

Bangor University P-P Porthmadog

Benllech P-P Menai Bridge

Llanidloes 32-3 Llangollen

Rhosllanerchrugog P-P Holyhead

Welshpool P-P Flint

League 3 South East

Brecon P-P Tylorstown

Cardiff Quins P-P Aberdare

Fairwater P-P Pontyclun

Gwernyfed 8-0 Porth Harlequins

Pentyrch P-P Wattstown

St Peters P-P Penarth

League 3 South West

Morriston P-P Taibach

Penlan P-P Glyncorrwg

Pontycymmer P-P Neath Athletic

Resolven P-P Pencoed

Ystalyfera 57-8 Bryncoch

League 4 East

Abercarn P-P Nantyglo

Chepstow P-P Caldicot

Cwmbran P-P Hafodyrynys

Ynysddu P-P New Tredegar

League 4 West

Aberaeron P-P Nantgaredig

Fishguard P-P Penybanc

Milford Haven 0-47 Trimsaran

Swansea Uplands 16-22 Hendy

League 4 South East

Llandaff P-P Glyncoch

Llandaff North P-P Abercwmboi

St Josephs (Cardiff) P-P Barry

League 4 South West

Bridgend Sports P-P Betws

Briton Ferry P-P Pontardawe

Nantyffyllon P-P Cwmtwrch

Vardre 29-10 Cefn Cribbwr

League 5 East

Blaina P-P RTB Ebbw Vale

Caerleon P-P Crumlin

Llanhilleth P-P Trefil

Pontllanfraith P-P Blackwood Stars

Usk P-P Brynithel

League 5 West

Cefneithin P-P Bynea

Llangwm P-P Penygroes

New Dock Stars 31-13 Pembroke Dock Quins

Neyland 10-18 Llangadog

Pembroke 30-8 Pantyffynnon

St Clears 29-24 Pontyates

League 5 South Central

Cambrian Welfare P -P Rhigos

Cefn Coed P-P Hirwaun

Dinas Powys P-P Ogmore Vale

Penygraig P-P Ferndale

Treherbert 38-8 Treharris

Ynysowen P-P Porthcawl

League 5 South East

Bettws P-P Rogerstone

Canton P-P New Panteg

Machen P-P Cardiff Saracens

Newport Saracens P-P Caerau Ely

Sully Sports P-P Old Penarthians

Taffs Well P-P St Albans

League 5 South West

Abercrave P-P Alltwen

Birchgrove P-P Cwmgwrach

Pontrhydyfen P-P Tonmawr

Tonna P-P Baglan

League 6 East

Markham P-P Llandrindod Wells

Rhayader P-P Old Tylerians

Tref y Clawdd P-P Crickhowell

Trinant P-P Aberbeeg

League 6 West

Burry Port P-P Mynydd y Garreg

Fall Bay 5 -25 Tregaron

Llansawel P-P Blaenau

St Davids 5-53 South Gower

League 6 South Central

Cefn Fforest P -P Aberbargoed

CIACS P-P Cathays

Llanrumney P-P Blaengarw

Tongwynlais P-P Sea View

Whitchurch P-P Wick

League 6 South East

Cwmcarn P-P Newbridge Utd

Girling P-P Forgeside

Malpas P-P Whiteheads

West Mon P-P Abersychan

