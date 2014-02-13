Pro12: Ulster v Scarlets (Fri)

RaboDirect Pro12: Ulster v Scarlets

Venue: Ravenhill, Belfast Date: Friday, 14 February Kick-off: 19:05 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Two NI & online; live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Paddy Jackson has been named in the Ulster team for Friday's Pro12 clash against the Scarlets at Ravenhill.

Fly-half Jackson, who scored a late try in Ireland's win over Wales last weekend after coming on as a replacement, replaces James McKinney.

Luke Marshall and Nick Williams also return to the Ulster starting line-up.

The Scarlets recall prop Samson Lee after he was released from Wales duty while coach Simon Easterby also drafts in Johan Snyman at lock.

Lee takes over at tight-head prop from Jacobie Adriaanse with Snyman replacing Richard Kelly.

Easterby has otherwise left his starting XV unchanged following their 41-33 win at Treviso last Saturday.

Marshall's recall for Ulster sees Jared Payne switching to full-back with Ricky Andrew dropping to the replacements.

Ireland squad member Iain Henderson replaces Lewis Stevenson at lock while Nick Williams's return to the back row results in Robbie Diack having to be content with a bench role.

Samson Lee returns to the Scarlets team after being released from the Wales squad

With Williams starting at number eight, Roger Wilson switches to blindside flanker.

Ulster beat Ospreys 10-7 at their home ground the night before Scarlets saw off Treviso to maintain their play-off push in which they lie third.

The Irish province's only defeat in their last 10 games in all tournaments at on 28 December.

And they have lost only once at Ravenhill in the last 12 months, a September, 2013 setback against Glasgow.

Having secured a 17-9 win over Ulster at Parc y Scarlets in November, the Scarlets hope to overcome their opponents' impressive home form as they set sights on the top-four play-off spots.

They lie sixth in the table, 12 points behind fourth-placed Ospreys, who are one point behind Ulster.

"We're going to Ravenhill under-strength but we have to be confident that we can back up what we did in Treviso last Friday," said Scarlets boss Simon Easterby.

"We've put into place some of the stuff we did well out here against them earlier in the season and Friday's game is one that we can go and win.

"There are very few games that we can afford to drop points in.

"There are 45 points up for grabs and there are sides around us that will win and lose over the next three rounds.

"We've given ourselves a fighting chance with that victory last weekend.

"There's a way of trying to beat Ulster and there's a way of trying to stop the as well. We need to be as good as we've been when at our best this season to secure a victory."

TEAMS

Ulster: Jared Payne; Craig Gilroy, Darren Cave, Luke Marshall, Michael Allen; Paddy Jackson, Ruan Pienaar; Tom Court, Rob Herring, John Afoa; Johann Muller (capt), Iain Henderson; Roger Wilson, Sean Doyle, Nick Williams.

Replacements: Niall Annett, Callum Black, Ricky Lutton, Robbie Diack, Michael McComish, Paul Marshall, Rory Scholes, Ricky Andrew.

Scarlets: Jordan Williams; Kristian Phillips, Gareth Maule, Adam Warren, Frazier Climo; Aled Thomas, Gareth Davies; Phil John, Kirby Myhill, Samson Lee, George Earle, Johan Snyman, Josh Turnbull, Rob McCusker (capt), John Barclay.

Replacements: Emyr Phillips, Rob Evans, Jacobie Adriaanse, Richard Kelly, Sione Timani, Rhodri Williams, Olly Barkley, Gareth Owen

Referee: Leighton Hodges (WRU, 36th competition game)

Assistant referees: Gary Conway, G Glennon (both IRFU)

Citing commissioner: Gordon Black (IRFU)

TMO: Simon McDowell (IRFU)