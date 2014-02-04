Edinburgh retain back-row Tomas Leonardi for next season

Tomas Leonardi

Argentina back-row Tomas Leonardi has signed a contract to stay with Edinburgh until the summer of 2015.

The 27-year-old arrived on a short-term deal in October and has made five starts in seven appearances.

"He is a physical, abrasive and hard working player and his training and performances have justified this extension," said coach Alan Solomons.

"He's comfortable across the whole back-row and this versatility is extremely valuable to the squad."

Capped 18 times for the Pumas, Leonardi arrived in Scotland via a stint in South Africa with the Kings franchise.

"This is great news for me," he told the club website. "I've worked really hard in my time here and I'm really happy to re-sign for the rest of this season and one more.

"When I first came here I was really impressed with the facilities, the squad and the coaching, so was very excited to get the opportunity to train and play.

"In these three months I've done my absolute best to perform for the club and make a good impression."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired