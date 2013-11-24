Schmidt deflated by Ireland defeat
- From the section Rugby Union
Ireland coach Joe Schmidt is left to ponder Ireland's heartbreaking last-gasp defeat by the All Blacks in the autumn international in Dublin.
Schmidt praises the effort put in by his players but pays tribute to the ability of New Zealand, who scored a converted try in the dying seconds of the game at the Aviva Stadium.
The Irish coach adds that he must lift his players ahead of the start of a new Six Nations campaign in February.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired